JUST IN
Vladimir Putin visits Crimea on anniversary of its annexation from Ukraine
Trump will be re-elected in landslide victory, if arrested: Elon Musk
Oil pipeline with India vital for fuel security in Bangladesh: PM Hasina
Japan PM likely to unveil 'Indo-Pacific Plan for Peace' during India visit
Jaishankar chairs Parliamentary consultative committee on India's G20 Prezy
Facing arrest warrant, Russia's Putin visits annexed Crimea Rains, high
Biden's $6.8 tn budget faces hurdles as it proposes higher taxes on big biz
India needs to ensure China, Russia, G7 nations come together: Shringla
Pak court allows Imran to go back without indictment in Toshakhana case
UN report shows worsening human rights situation of Tibetans under China
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
US B-1B strategic bomber returns to S.Korea as N.Korea fires missile
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Pak police register terrorism case against PTI leaders for vandalism

Clashes erupted outside the Islamabad Judicial Complex on Saturday when Khan arrived in Islamabad from Lahore to attend a much-awaited hearing in the Toshakhana case

Topics
PTI | Pakistan

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Imran Khan, ex-Pak PM
Photo: Bloomberg

Pakistani police on Sunday registered a terrorism case against Imran Khan and over a dozen PTI leaders for indulging in vandalism, attacking security personnel and creating unrest outside the judicial complex here ahead of a court hearing in a graft case involving the ousted premier.

Clashes erupted outside the Islamabad Judicial Complex on Saturday when Khan arrived in Islamabad from Lahore to attend a much-awaited hearing in the Toshakhana case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on PTI

First Published: Sun, March 19 2023. 16:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.