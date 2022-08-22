Pak's ex-PM Imran Khan gets three-day protective bail in terrorism case

Pakistan's ousted prime minister was on Monday granted protective bail till Thursday by the Islamabad High Court in a case registered against him for threatening police, judiciary and other state institutions during a rally in the national capital last week.

Khan, 69, has been booked under Section 7 of the Anti- Act (punishment for acts of terrorism), according to the copy of the first information report. The case was registered at the Margalla Police Station of Islamabad on Saturday night.

His lawyers - Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry - filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking pre-arrest bail on his behalf.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Babar Sattar took up the petition.

