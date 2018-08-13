JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

After arrest in one, Sharif appears before Pak court in remaining 2 cases
Business Standard

Pak's newly elected Parliament begins; Imran, 328 others take oath

Outgoing Speaker administers the oath to 329 newly-elected members including Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Imran Khan

The maiden session of Pakistan's 15th Parliament began today with the outgoing Speaker administering the oath to 329 newly-elected members including Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan, setting the stage for the cricketer-turned-politician to form the country's third consecutive democratic government.

Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker of the previous National Assembly, presided over the 15th Parliament's session and administered oath to the new leaders in the 342-member National Assembly. The new members signed their presence in a register.
First Published: Mon, August 13 2018. 14:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements