Pak's newly elected Parliament begins; Imran, 328 others take oath

The maiden session of Pakistan's 15th Parliament began today with the outgoing Speaker administering the oath to 329 newly-elected members including Prime Minister-in-waiting Khan, setting the stage for the cricketer-turned-politician to form the country's third consecutive democratic government.

Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker of the previous National Assembly, presided over the 15th Parliament's session and administered oath to the new leaders in the 342-member The new members signed their presence in a register.