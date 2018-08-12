JUST IN
Imran Khan's party bags 33 reserved seats; PTI NA tally stands at 158
Pakistan's newly-elected parliament to convene for the first time tomorrow

President Mamnoon Hussain has already summoned the maiden session of National Assembly, the lower house, at 10 am in parliament house in Islamabad

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

In this July 22, 2018, file photo, Pakistani politician Imran Khan, chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, addresses an election rally in Karachi, Pakistan. Photo: AP | PTI

Pakistan's newly-elected parliament is meeting on Monday for the first time to start the process of transition and handing over powers to the new government.

President Mamnoon Hussain has already summoned the maiden session of National Assembly, the lower house, at 10 am in parliament house here.

According to law, the speaker of the previous assembly, Ayaz Sadiq, will administer the oath to the new lawmakers, followed by election of the speaker and the deputy speaker.

After the election of the new speaker, the outgoing speaker will give him the oath and hand over charge of the new house.
