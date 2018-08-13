PM-elect Imran Khan to appoint industrialist Abdul Razak Dawood as advisor

The victorious Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has said that it is set to appoint renowned economist as an advisor to Prime Minister-designate

The party issued a press release saying that Razak would guide the PTI chief on a number of issues including investment, economy, trade, and related issues, according to Geo News.

Asad Umar, the party's likely nominee for the finance minister of the country, had earlier stated that the PTI is unlikely to privatise Pakistan's loss-making state companies like Airlines Corp (PIA) and Pak Steels.

ALSO READ: Imran Khan's party bags 33 reserved seats; PTI NA tally stands at 158

The state-owned firms will be moved into a wealth fund in order to remove them from political interference and that there will be no relief for people in the first 100 days of the new administration, added Umar.

Prime Minister-in-waiting will take oath at the President House in Islamabad on August 18, instead of August 11.