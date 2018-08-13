JUST IN
Pakistan's newly-elected parliament to convene for the first time tomorrow
PM-elect Imran Khan to appoint industrialist Abdul Razak Dawood as advisor

Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) issued a press release saying that Razak would guide the party chief on a number of issues including investment, economy, trade, and related issues

ANI  |  Islamabad (Pakistan) 

The victorious Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has said that it is set to appoint renowned economist Abdul Razak Dawood as an advisor to Pakistan Prime Minister-designate Imran Khan.

The party issued a press release saying that Razak would guide the PTI chief on a number of issues including investment, economy, trade, and related issues, according to Geo News.

Asad Umar, the party's likely nominee for the finance minister of the country, had earlier stated that the PTI is unlikely to privatise Pakistan's loss-making state companies like Pakistan International Airlines Corp (PIA) and Pak Steels.

The state-owned firms will be moved into a wealth fund in order to remove them from political interference and that there will be no relief for people in the first 100 days of the new administration, added Umar.

Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan will take oath at the President House in Islamabad on August 18, instead of August 11.
First Published: Mon, August 13 2018. 08:14 IST

