Pak's Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif arrested in money laundering case

Pakistan's top Opposition leader and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif was arrested by the country's anti-graft body on Monday after a court rejected his bail plea in a money laundering case.
The development comes just ahead of the planned protests next month by his party - the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz - to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
