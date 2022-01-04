Pak SC warns of summoning Imran Khan if detainee not produced

-
ALSO READ
SC collegium recommends names to Centre, 13 HCs to get new Chief Justices
SC gets 9 new judges, B V Nagarathna could be first woman CJI in 2027
CJI N V Ramana to administer oath of office to 9 new SC judges on Tuesday
Collegium recommends 9 names as Supreme Court judges, including 3 women
False narratives and misconception about judges need to be refuted: CJI
-
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed has warned that the Supreme Court will not hesitate to summon rime Minister Imran Khan if Arif Gull, detained at an internment centre in Kohat since 2019, was not produced before it on Tuesday, Dawn new reported.
"Should we seal the courts if Arif Gull cannot be produced?" the CJP queried during Monday's hearing.
Justice Gulzar headed a three-judge Supreme Court bench that had taken up a habeas corpus petition moved by a relative of Gull seeking information about his whereabouts.
Last week, the Supreme Court had ordered production of the detainee on Monday.
But the court accepted a statement by Shumail Butt, the advocate general for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Additional Attorney General Sajid Ilyas that it was impossible to produce Gull on Monday due to the distance between Islamabad and Kohat.
The Supreme Court put off further hearing with a directive to produce the accused by Tuesday, the Dawn news report said.
Gull is facing an allegation of attacking the checkpost of a security force at Kandau, near the border with Afghanistan, in 2019 and since then he has been under detention at the Kohat internment centre.
"Would the edifice of the Supreme Court crumble if Arif Gull is produced before the court? We should lock the court if the person cannot be produced before it," the CJP said.
Justice Ahmed told the advocate general the judiciary had the powers to summon the "entire defence machinery" if Gull was not brought to the court.
--IANS
san/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU