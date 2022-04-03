Pakistan cabinet dissolved, but Imran will continue as PM

-
ALSO READ
Imran Khan's subsidies to destroy Pak's economy for next administration
Pak PM Imran Khan meets Russian President Putin amidst Ukraine conflict
Pakistan: Ahead of no trust vote, Imran Khan's PTI leadership 'dented'
Opposition slams Imran Khan, Speaker over no-confidence motion adjournment
Pak's Oppn says increase in power, petrol prices economic murder of people
-
Pakistan's former Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said the Federal Cabinet has been dissolved, but Prime Minister Imran Khan will continue his duties under Article 224 of the Constitution, Dunya News reported.
Hussain however did not give any further details.
Earlier on Sunday, NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri dismissed the much-anticipated no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister saying it was in contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution.
In a televised address just minutes after the dismissal, Khan announced that he had advised the President Alvi to dissolve all Assemblies, paving the way for snap elections.
The President, heeding to the proposal, dissolved the NA and according to sources, elections will be held within a period of 90 days.
--IANS
san/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU