US-funded labs around Russia work to create bio-weapons: Kremlin

-
ALSO READ
Russia presses US, NATO allies for guarantees amid Ukraine tensions
Putin puts Russia's nuclear deterrence on alert amid tensions with West
LIVE: Ukraine's prez says he will not accept Russian ultimatums to end war
LIVE: Russian invasion shut down 30% of Ukraine's economy, says FM
3rd round of Russia-Ukraine talks end with no significant results: Report
-
Moscow has information that an array of biological laboratories have been found around Russia, which are engaged in developing bio-weapons, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"Within the framework of a program funded by the Pentagon, a whole network of biolabs have been created around Russia and Belarus, which not only deal with extremely dangerous pathogens, microbes, viruses, but also work on projects to invent new types of biological weapons," Peskov added in an interview with Belarus-24 TV channel on Saturday.
"The Americans are now trying to divert attention from the issue of biological laboratories, but facts speak for themselves. The issue concerns Russia and many other countries," he said.
During Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the dangerous biological activities of the US had been revealed, Irina Yarovaya, Deputy Chairperson of the State Duma or the lower house of Russia's parliament, said earlier this week.
Russian lawmakers have formed a commission to investigate US-controlled biological laboratories in Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU