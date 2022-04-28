Pakistan court to indict PM Sharif, son Hamza in money laundering case

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit Saudi Arabia, China
Shehbaz Sharif: A man who makes no bones while performing onerous tasks
US congratulates Shehbaz Sharif, says looking forward to working with him
China applauds Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's remark on CPEC
Shehbaz Sharif gears up to be elected as the new Prime Minister: Report
-
A special court of Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency on Wednesday issued an order that it will indict Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son and Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz in a money laundering case, reported local media.
Notably, the court had to indict the duo and others allegedly involved in the case earlier this month but the process was delayed due to the absence of the premier, reported Geo News.
However, Shehbaz Sharif did not appear before the court even on Wednesday, following which, the court, in its written order, summoned him, Hamza Shahbaz and all the other suspects on May 14.
"It is being made clear to all the parties that on the next hearing, we will indict them [...] all the suspects should ensure their attendance," the media outlet quoted the special court as saying while noting that the indictment could not take place on Wednesday due to the premier's absence.
This comes as Shehbaz Sharif's lawyer had earlier asked the court ot excuse the premier from the hearing citing he was busy in the cabinet meeting. Following this, the court deferred the hearing to May 14.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU