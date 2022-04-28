With free Indo-Pacific on agenda, Biden to travel to S Korea, Japan in May

-
ALSO READ
US raises concern over security framework between Solomon Islands, China
US officials join Quad meet, discuss vision of free and open Indo-pacific
Antony Blinken vows more US military might in Indo-Pacific
Russia-Ukraine war: US President Biden again calls Putin 'war criminal'
India an essential partner for the US in QUAD: Biden admin official
-
In his first trip to the region after taking the office, US President Joe Biden will visit South Korea and Japan from May 20 to 24 to "further deepen ties and to advance the current administration's solid commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific".
"This trip will advance the Biden-Harris Administration's rock-solid commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and to U.S. treaty alliances with the Republic of Korea and Japan," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.
The White House said this visit will build on more than a year of intensive diplomacy with the Indo-Pacific, including the US-ASEAN Special Summit on May 12-13 in Washington, DC.
In each country, Biden will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts: newly elected President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan.
The leaders will discuss opportunities to deepen our vital security relationships, enhance economic ties, and expand our close cooperation to deliver practical results.
In Tokyo, President Biden will also meet with the leaders of the Quad grouping of Australia, Japan, India, and the United States. We look forward to having further details to share about this trip soon.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU