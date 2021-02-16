Pakistan govt would not renew Nawaz Sharif's passport: Interior minister

-
ALSO READ
Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law Capt Muhammad Safdar arrested in Pakistan
Pak: Opponents of Nawaz Sharif have fallen in their own traps, says Maryam
Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls for speedy deportation of Nawaz Sharif
Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam booked for holding anti-govt rally in Pak
Non-bailable arrest warrant issued against ex-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif
-
The Pakistan government said on Tuesday that it would not renew the passport of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently living in London.
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid made the announcement on the eve of the expiry of Sharif's passport. However, he added that the government could issue a special certificate to help him return if he wanted to come back.
"His passport will expire at midnight tonight. If he wants to come to Pakistan, he can be issued a special certificate on his request," he said.
Giving the reason for refusal to renew the passport, the minister said Sharif's name was on no-fly list and that he also refused to come back despite court orders.
"The names of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz are on the Exit Control List (ECL) since August 20, 2018," Rashid told the media here. "Those who have their names in ECL are not issued passports, neither are they renewed.
He said the Islamabad High Court had ordered Sharif to come back but the former premier failed to comply.
Sharif, 70, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo, has been living in London since November last year after the Lahore High Court granted him permission to go abroad for four weeks for treatment.
The three-time former prime minister, who was convicted in two corruption cases -- Avenfield properties and Al-Azizia -- was declared a proclaimed offender in December by the Islamabad High Court after he failed to appear before it despite several warnings.
Sharif resigned as Pakistan prime minister in 2017 after the Supreme Court disqualified him from holding public office and ruled that graft cases be filed against the beleaguered leader over the Panama Papers scandal.
The interior minister said at a press conference in Lahore some weeks ago that Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed him not to issue a fresh passport to Sharif.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU