Pakistan: Imran Khan led PTI annouces countrywide protests from today

Twitter sued for mass layoffs by Elon Musk without enough notice
Topics
Pakistan  | Imran Khan

IANS  |  Islamabad 

Imran Khan, ex-Pak PM
Photo: Bloomberg

PTI leader Asad Umar announced that the party will launch countrywide protests after Friday prayers, adding that demonstrations will continue till the party Chairman Imran Khan's demands are met.

"Today, after Friday prayers, protests will be held till Imran Khan's demands are not met. Countrywide protests to continue till demands are met," tweeted Umar.

His announcement comes a day after Khan was shot at during his long march. The former Prime Minister had been shot in the leg "three to four" times in the alleged assassination attempt.

Following the incident, Umar had said that Khan suspects three people -- Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and a senior military officer -- to be behind the assassination attempt on him, Geo News reported.

"Imran Khan has said that he had the information beforehand that these people might be involved in the assassination attempt on him," he said.

Asad, quoting the PTI chairman, demanded that all the three people should be removed from their offices.

The PTI leader added that Khan has warned that if these officials are not removed from their officers, then the party would hold countrywide protests as Pakistan cannot run in this manner anymore.

"If the demands are not met, then all the party's workers are awaiting Khan's call, and when he does give that call, then protests will take place across the country."

--IANS

san/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 12:48 IST

