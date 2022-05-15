Imran Khan's party seeks special security for him at Islamabad airport

-
-
The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman secretariat has penned down a letter to the aviation authority of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) asking for security protocol at the Islamabad airport for former Prime Minister Imran Khan, citing that there are possible threats to his life.
The PTI members have asked for permission from the aviation authority of Pakistan to use the China gate at the Islamabad airport, reported Ary News. In addition, the PTI members have also requested the Airport Security Force (ASF) of Pakistan to provide security to the ousted Prime Minister.
Earlier, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that a conspiracy is being hatched to kill him and that he has recorded a video that has the names of all those people who are involved in the alleged conspiracy to oust his government. Khan added that in case something happens to him the video will be made public.
Imran Khan also claimed that although he did not fear death, he hoped that Pakistan finds out the real enemies, reported Ary News.
"The nation never knew the names of people behind past conspiracies like Liaquat Ali Khan's murder, so at least this time, I think the nation should know the names, the real faces (of its enemies)," said the ousted Prime Minister of Pakistan.
Previously, the PTI chairman had warned Shehbaz Sharif's government that no power could stop them from entering the federal capital during the long march to be held in Islamabad's Minawali on May 20.
