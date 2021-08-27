Pakistan is like a second home for the Taliban, says Zabihullah Mujahid

-
In an interview with Pakistan-based ARY News, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that Pakistan is like a second home for the Taliban. He pledged to deepen strategic ties with the country.
“Afghanistan shares its borders with Pakistan. We are traditionally aligned when it comes to religion, the people of both the countries mingle with each other. So we are looking forward to further deepening of ties with Pakistan,” Mujahid said
In another interview, Taliban Spokesperson Suhail Shaheen urged the international community to help Afghanistan start a new chapter in their lives leaving the 20 years of war behind.
“Our message to them is that we just finished the war and we are leaving that chapter behind. It is a new chapter and the people of Afghanistan need help. All countries should assist us financially to help the people of Afghanistan build their lives. 70 percent of the people of Afghanistan are living under the poverty line. The country has faced destruction and bloodshed in the last 20 years of war. We will appreciate any help to the people of Afghanista,” he told CNN-News18.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan and asked the international community for positive engagement with Kabul as a way forward to avert any humanitarian crisis and ensure peace and stability in the war-ravaged country.
