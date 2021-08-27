Pakistan is like a second home for the Taliban, says Zabihullah Mujahid

In an interview with Pakistan-based ARY News, spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that is like a second home for the He pledged to deepen strategic ties with the country.

“ shares its borders with We are traditionally aligned when it comes to religion, the people of both the countries mingle with each other. So we are looking forward to further deepening of ties with Pakistan,” Mujahid said

In another interview, Spokesperson Suhail Shaheen urged the community to help start a new chapter in their lives leaving the 20 years of war behind.

“Our message to them is that we just finished the war and we are leaving that chapter behind. It is a new chapter and the people of need help. All countries should assist us financially to help the people of Afghanistan build their lives. 70 percent of the people of Afghanistan are living under the poverty line. The country has faced destruction and bloodshed in the last 20 years of war. We will appreciate any help to the people of Afghanista,” he told CNN-News18.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister on Thursday called for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan and asked the community for positive engagement with Kabul as a way forward to avert any humanitarian crisis and ensure peace and stability in the war-ravaged country.