Pakistan lifts travel restrictions from 11 countries, including India

-
ALSO READ
Copa America: Argentina beats Brazil 1-0; Messi wins his 1st major title
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI playing 11, toss result, live streaming
India and Pakistan could play a bilateral T20 series in 2021: Report
ENG vs PAK 1st T20 highlights: Pakistan wins by 31 runs at Nottingham
Nepal extends ban on international flights till May 31 as Covid cases surge
-
Pakistan has lifted travel restrictions from 11 countries including India on Friday, local media reported.
The country's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) revised its international travel list and removed 11 countries from Category C, ARY News reported on Friday.
The authority lifted travel restrictions on incoming passengers from 11 countries including India, Argentina, Bhutan, Maldives and Brazil. However, Bangladesh, Iran, Iraq, South Africa, Nepal are among 11 countries that are still listed in Category C, ARY News added.
However, the authority has allowed the Pakistani citizens to travel back home from Category C countries but a COVID-19 test would be mandatory for them, local media reported.
In an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus, the authority also banned domestic air travel for unvaccinated people.
In June, Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre had imposed travel restrictions on travellers coming from 26 countries including India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU