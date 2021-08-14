Pakistan lifts travel restrictions from 11 countries, including India

has lifted travel restrictions from 11 countries including India on Friday, local media reported.

The country's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) revised its travel list and removed 11 countries from Category C, ARY News reported on Friday.

The authority lifted travel restrictions on incoming passengers from 11 countries including India, Argentina, Bhutan, Maldives and Brazil. However, Bangladesh, Iran, Iraq, South Africa, Nepal are among 11 countries that are still listed in Category C, ARY News added.

However, the authority has allowed the Pakistani citizens to travel back home from Category C countries but a COVID-19 test would be mandatory for them, local media reported.

In an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus, the authority also banned domestic air travel for unvaccinated people.

In June, Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre had imposed travel restrictions on travellers coming from 26 countries including India.

