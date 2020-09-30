Pakistan opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif sent to 14-day remand

-
Pakistan's Leader of the Opposition and PML-N chief Shahbaz Sharif was on Tuesday sent on a 14-day physical remand by an accountability court in assets beyond means and money laundering case, a day after he was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau.
Shahbaz was taken into custody from the Lahore High Court's premises after the court rejected his bail application in the Rs 700-crore money-laundering case.
