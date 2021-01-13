Pakistan's power transmission company blames human error for blackout

-
ALSO READ
7 officials suspended for negligence after power failure in Pakistan
PM Imran Khan has 'lost' Karachi after PDM's power show: PoK activist
Imran Khan govt focusing on false propaganda, not real issues: Nawaz Sharif
MERC begins hearing on Mumbai power outage, may pass directions soon
PM Imran Khan useless, unaware of developments in Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz
-
The massive power outage in Pakistan that plunged the country into darkness on Saturday was triggered by human error that caused a faulty circuit breaker, according to the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC).
Citing NTDC report, SAMAA TV on Tuesday reported that Poor maintenance of transmission circuitry resulted in the blackout on the intervening night of January 9 and 10.
A circuit breaker that tripped had been maintained without the supervision of the National Power Control Center.
On Saturday night, Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, and other cities were plunged into darkness, leaving the masses in shock and panic due to the power failure. It took the government over 24 hours to restore the power supply restored in parts of Pakistan.
Pakistan's Central Power Generation Company on Sunday suspended seven officials of Guddu Thermal Power Station on account of negligence during their duties which caused the power failure, reported Daily Pakistan.
Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat had tweeted attributing the blackout to the tripping of the National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) system.
Following the blackout, citizens took to social media to vent their ire on the situation and mocked Prime Minister Imran Khan for his inability to handle the crises Pakistan is going through.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU