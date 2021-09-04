Pakistan's powerful intel chief arrives in Kabul

-
Pakistan's powerful intelligence chief has made a surprise visit to the Afghan capital of Kabul.
That's according to two Pakistan officials who asked not to be named because they are not authorised to speak to the media.
It wasn't immediately clear what Gen. Faiez Hameed had to say Saturday to the Taliban leadership but the Pakistani intelligence service has perhaps the greatest outside influence over the Taliban.
The Taliban leadership had its headquarters in Pakistan and were often said to be in direct contact with the powerful Inter-Services Intelligence agency.
Although Pakistan routinely denied giving the Taliban military aid, the accusation was often made by the Afghan government and Washington.
