Pakistan will do everything within its power for Afghan peace: Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Tuesday that will do everything within its power to further the peace process in Afghanistan as talks sponsored by the country between the US and the were being held in the UAE to end the 17-year bloody conflict.

The US and the have previously met on at least two occasions in Qatar but it is the first time that they are holding talks outside Doha, where the insurgent group has a political office, according to officials.

Khan highlighted the role being played by in holding the talks between the US and the in Abu Dhabi.

He expressed his desire for peace to end the sufferings of the people of Afghanistan.

" has helped in the dialogue between the Taliban and the US in Abu Dhabi. Let us pray that this leads to peace and ends almost three decades of suffering of the brave Afghan people," Khan said on Twitter



Khan also said "Pakistan will be doing everything within its power to further the peace process".

Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Pakistan were the only three nations to recognise the Taliban government during its five-year rule from 1996-2001.

The Taliban are fighting to flush out forces and re-establish their regime in Afghanistan after their ouster in 2001.