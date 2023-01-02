JUST IN
Recession will hit a third of world this year, warns IMF chief Georgieva
Business Standard

Pakistan witnesses 28% increase in terror attacks in 2022: Report

The attacks during the year 2022 are also the highest number of militant attacks during the last five years, said the report

Topics
Pakistan  | terror attacks

IANS  |  Islamabad 

Pakistan flag
Photo: ANI

Pakistan witnessed an increase in terror attacks across the country in 2022 by 28 per cent as compared with the year 2021, said a report published on Monday.

According to the report released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), militants carried out 376 terror attacks last year, in which 533 people were killed and 832 others were injured, reports Xinhua news agency.

The attacks during the year 2022 are also the highest number of militant attacks during the last five years, said the report.

It is for the first time since 2017 that the country faced over 300 militant attacks in a year and endured over 500 deaths for the first time after 2018, it added.

The last month of 2022 witnessed 44 per cent of the overall attacks that the country faced last year.

Terror attacks increased by 88 per cent in Balochistan and 54 per cent inKhyber Pakhtunkhwa in December 2022.

In December, the terrorists conducted 49 attacks and killed 56 people, including 32 security personnel.

In response to the attacks, security forces conducted 16 operations in December and killed 39 militants, and arrested 47 others, added the report.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and the banned Balochistan Liberation Army claimed most of the attacks, which had placed serious challenges before the Pakistani government as well as the security forces.

--IANS

ksk/

 

Read our full coverage on Pakistan

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 15:45 IST

