Imran Khan to take coronavirus test after meeting man who tested positive

Prime Minister may be tested for the or asked to go into isolation after he met a person last week later was diagnosed with the coronavirus, PTI reported.

Faisal Sultan, the prime minister's personal physician and CEO of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, told media that he would the leader to be tested. "We will follow all protocols in place and make recommendations accordingly," he said.

The protocols recommend self-isolation for people who meet those tested positive for the t is not clear how Khan will run the government if he was asked to go into quarantine. Imran is currently working as per routine and also chaired a meeting of Cabinet.



Faisal Edhi, the son of famous philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi and chairman of the Edhi Foundation, started showing symptoms last week soon after meeting with Prime Minister Khan in Islamabad on April 15, Dawn newspaper reported on Tuesday.

"The symptoms lasted for four days before subsiding," his son Saad said. Soon after, he got tested for COVID-19 and the results were positive," he added.

Saad added that his father was currently in Islamabad and was doing better. "He has not been admitted to any hospital and is self-isolating," he said. Faisal last week met Khan and handed over a Rs 10 million cheque for the premier's relief fund. It was not known so far if Prime Minister Khan would undergo testing.

The Edhi Foundation was founded by the late Abdul Sattar Edhi and is the leading charity organisation.

on Tuesday reported 16 more deaths from the coronavirus, taking the country's toll to 192, while the number of confirmed spiked to over 9,000.