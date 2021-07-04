Philippine C-130 military plane transporting troops crashes; 40 rescued

The Philippine military chief says a C-130 plane transporting troops has crashed in the country's south after missing a runway and at least 40 people have been rescued.

Chief of Staff Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said that those rescued on Sunday were pulled from the wreckage in Sulu province.

He did not say if there were casualties and how many were on board the air force plane.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)