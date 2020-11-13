PM Narendra Modi greets Aung San Suu Kyi on Myanmar election victory

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Aung San Suu Kyi for her party's win in Myanmar's general elections and said that he looks forward to continuing to work with her to strengthen traditional ties of friendship between the two countries.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Congratulations to Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and NLD (National League of Democracy) for victory in the elections. The successful conduct of polls is another step in the ongoing democratic transition in Myanmar. I look forward to continuing to work with you to strengthen our traditional bonds of friendship."
Suu Kyi, the current State Counsellor of Myanmar, competed in Yangon's Kawmhu constituency against rival candidates from the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP), the Union Betterment Party, United Nationalities League for Democracy, Phalon-Sawaw Democratic Party and one independent runner, Xinhua reported.
This was the second democratic vote of the country, since the end of five decades of military rule.
