PML-N claims Imran's theft exposed, 'concealed PKR 310 mn foreign funding'

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday slammed former Prime Minister Imran Khan over irregularities in PTI's funding from Pakistan and abroad to the extent of Rs 310 million between 2008 and 2013 and said that the truth behind his "theft" has now been exposed and he is soon to be convicted.
PML-N also lambasted Imran for his intentions to send a reference against the Chief Election Commissioner, saying that it is only a move to evade the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan on the foreign funding case.
This comes in the light of last week's order by Islamabad High Court wherein the court directed the Election Commission of Pakistan to decide the PTI foreign funding case within a month.
On January 4 this year, an ECP scrutiny committee report had unearthed that the party had concealed several accounts and around Rs 310 million between 2008 and 2013 from the electoral body, reported The Express Tribune.
PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said, "Imran Khan wants a reference against the CEC so that the foreign funding case doesn't get decided within a month," adding, "But they can't do anything now as the cases are set to be decided within the next 30 days."
While addressing a press conference, she also asserted that Imran Khan was about to face a sentence in the foreign funding case. The spokesperson rebuked Imran for "hiding 16 accounts" and said that now the truth behind Imran's "theft" stands exposed.
The PML-N leader accused Imran of lying to the nation for the past four years. She said that the man sitting on the Prime Minister's chair was lying so no one could question his performance.
She also accused Imran Khan-led PTI of carrying out fraudulent activities and alleged that funding for the cancer hospital went to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's accounts.
"An amount of USD 7 million pertaining to the foreign funding wasn't declared." She noted that PTI leader Asad Umar had filed a petition against the documents to be made public.
She termed the documented evidence as Imran Khan's 'crimes'. She called on the ex-PM to stop his campaign against state institutions. "An amount of over Rs 20 million was transferred to personal accounts," she added.
ECP scrutiny committee report further disclosed that the PTI received USD 44,000 from 88 foreign donors during this period. The undisclosed accounts have been mentioned in a report by the State Bank of Pakistan. The scrutiny committee had also included its analysis of the bank accounts in the report, reported the media outlet.
