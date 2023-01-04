Poland asks for UN intervention to secure WWII damages from Germany

-
Poland had asked for the intervention of the United Nations (UN) over World War II reparations with Germany, a Polish Deputy Foreign Minister has said.
"The United Nations system offers instruments for dialogue as well as for introducing the international community to the scale of the damages caused by the German aggression and occupation during the war, and Poland intends to use them," Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Arkadiusz Mularczyk said during a press conference on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.
Later in the day, Mularczyk tweeted a photo of the letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
On September 1, 2022, the Polish government presented a report detailing the material losses suffered by Poland during World War II, along with a pledge to demand money from Germany in reparations, to the tune of 6.2 trillion zloty ($1.4 trillion). On October 3, 2022, Poland's Foreign Ministry sent a diplomatic note to Germany demanding compensation for the damage.
On Tuesday, Germany's Foreign Ministry responded to the note regarding WWII reparations, stating that the "issue remains closed". Mularczyk said this displayed a "disrespectful attitude" toward Poland and its people.
--IANS
int/sha
First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 07:41 IST
