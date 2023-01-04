Poland asks for UN intervention to secure WWII damages from Germany

had asked for the intervention of the (UN) over reparations with Germany, a Polish Deputy Foreign Minister has said.

"The system offers instruments for dialogue as well as for introducing the community to the scale of the damages caused by the German aggression and occupation during the war, and intends to use them," Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Arkadiusz Mularczyk said during a press conference on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Later in the day, Mularczyk tweeted a photo of the letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

On September 1, 2022, the Polish government presented a report detailing the material losses suffered by during World War II, along with a pledge to demand money from in reparations, to the tune of 6.2 trillion zloty ($1.4 trillion). On October 3, 2022, Poland's Foreign Ministry sent a diplomatic note to demanding compensation for the damage.

On Tuesday, Germany's Foreign Ministry responded to the note regarding WWII reparations, stating that the "issue remains closed". Mularczyk said this displayed a "disrespectful attitude" toward Poland and its people.

