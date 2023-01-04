JUST IN
India building a world order based on spirituality, morality: Prez Murmu
PM, CM do not have disciplinary control over council of ministers: SC
Rajasthan has made big contributions to women's empowerment: Prez Murmu
Minorities Commission to meet on Jan 17 to resolve Jain shrine issue
Can't place more restrictions on political officials' right to speech: SC
Agnipath is game changer scheme for armed forces: Defence Minister
PM Modi to interact with students on 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on January 27
Railways to roll out hydrogen-powered trains on heritage routes by Dec 2023
UP-RERA website to improve services with launch of version 2.0 by May
Stones pelted at Vande Bharat in Bengal Malda; BJP, TMC engage in slugfest
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
SYL meet: Congress asks Mann to present strong case, SAD wants him to skip
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

US President Joe Biden renominates Eric Garcetti as envoy to India

As Secretary (of State, Tony) Blinken said very recently, our relationship with India is crucial and it's consequential, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said

Topics
Joe Biden | India | White House

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Eric Garcetti
Eric Garcetti | Photo: Bloomberg

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday renominated Eric Garcetti, the former Mayor of Los Angeles, as his envoy to India, with the White House exuding confidence that he would be confirmed by the United States Senate this time.

"Eric M. Garcetti, of California, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of India, the White House said after sending the nomination to the Senate.

Today, the White House will begin renominating candidates who were not confirmed in the last Congress, a media statement said.

"As Secretary (of State, Tony) Blinken said very recently, our relationship with India is crucial and it's consequential, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference.

"Confirmation of Mayor Garcetti, who was voted out of committee unanimously and with strong bipartisan support to serve as ambassador to India. And that's important as we're talking about bipartisanship, as we're talking how we're going to move forward. And this is what you saw with his particular nomination, she said.

"So, we see this as he is well qualified, Mayor Garcetti, to serve in this vital role, and we're hopeful that the full Senate will confirm him promptly. Again, he was voted out of committee unanimously with strong bipartisan support, Jean-Pierre said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Joe Biden

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 07:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU