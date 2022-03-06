Poland says over 900,000 crossed from Ukraine amid Russian invasion

-
Poland's border guard agency says that over 922,000 refugees have crossed the border from Ukraine since February 24, when Russia launched its invasion.
The agency said on Twitter that a record one-day number of over 129,000 crossed into Poland on Saturday, and almost 40,000 between midnight and 7 am on Sunday.
A nation of some 38 million people, Poland is receiving the largest number of refugees among Ukraine's neighbours. Some who entered Poland have continued to other countries.
The head of the United Nations' refugee agency said Sunday that more than 1.5 million refugees have crossed from Ukraine into neighbouring countries since Russia invaded.
