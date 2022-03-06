President Zelenskyy pushes call for Ukraine no-fly zone amid Russia war

JUST IN
Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy is pushing his call for foreign countries to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

AP  |  Lviv 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AP/PTI)

Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy is pushing his call for foreign countries to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Establishing a no-fly zone would risk escalating the conflict by involving foreign militaries directly. Although the United States and many Western countries have backed Ukraine with weapons shipments, they have sent no troops.

Zelenskyy said in a video address on Sunday that the world is strong enough to close our skies."

NATO countries have ruled out policing a no-fly zone, which would bar all unauthorised aircraft from flying over Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday that Moscow would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the armed conflict.

First Published: Sun, March 06 2022. 17:22 IST

