Police officer fatally stabbed in suspected Brussels terror attack

A Belgian judicial official says one police officer has been fatally stabbed in Brussels in a suspected terror attack.
According to the federal prosecutor's office, two officers came under attack near Brussels North train station in the incident Thursday. Local media reported that the attacker was shot.
A judicial official who could not be quoted by name because the investigation is ongoing told The Associated Press there is a suspicion of a terror attack. The official did not elaborate.
First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 07:03 IST
