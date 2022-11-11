JUST IN
Police officer fatally stabbed in suspected Brussels terror attack
COP27: Scientific research crucial to accelerate delivery for mitigation
Global CO2 spewed in atmosphere in 2022 near record levels, says report
Canada's immigration backlog drops to 2.4 mn people, shows IRCC data
Chip export curbs not aimed at hurting businesses, says US official
NASA again delays Artemis I Moon mission launch due to tropical storm
Kyiv seeks int'l support, boosts Southeast Asia ties with peace accord
From Nazca Lines to the Mona Lisa, a history of unique climate protest
IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Bangladesh for $4.5 billion
100,000 Russian troops killed or injured in Ukraine amid war, says US
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
COP27: Scientific research crucial to accelerate delivery for mitigation
US to send Ukraine $400 million more in military aid as war advances
Business Standard

Police officer fatally stabbed in suspected Brussels terror attack

According to the federal prosecutor's office, two officers came under attack near Brussels North train station in the incident Thursday

Topics
Brussels attack | Brussels | Terrorsim

AP  |  Brussels 

Image via Shutterstock

A Belgian judicial official says one police officer has been fatally stabbed in Brussels in a suspected terror attack.

According to the federal prosecutor's office, two officers came under attack near Brussels North train station in the incident Thursday. Local media reported that the attacker was shot.

A judicial official who could not be quoted by name because the investigation is ongoing told The Associated Press there is a suspicion of a terror attack. The official did not elaborate.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Brussels attack

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 07:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.