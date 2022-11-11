Police officer fatally stabbed in suspected Brussels terror attack

A Belgian judicial official says one police officer has been fatally stabbed in in a suspected terror attack.

According to the federal prosecutor's office, two officers came under attack near North train station in the incident Thursday. Local media reported that the attacker was shot.

A judicial official who could not be quoted by name because the investigation is ongoing told The Associated Press there is a suspicion of a terror attack. The official did not elaborate.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)