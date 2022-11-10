JUST IN
Kyiv seeks int'l support, boosts Southeast Asia ties with peace accord
From Nazca Lines to the Mona Lisa, a history of unique climate protest
IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Bangladesh for $4.5 billion
100,000 Russian troops killed or injured in Ukraine amid war, says US
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend G-20 summit: Official
Protests in Iran rage on the streets as officials renew crackdowns
Russian military claims pullout from occupied city; Ukraine sceptical
Pakistan: Imran Khan's party all set to resume stalled long march today
Brazil armed forces' report on presidential election finds no fraud
Covid curbs increased in China factory hub Guangzhou as outbreak balloons
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Kyiv seeks int'l support, boosts Southeast Asia ties with peace accord
Business Standard

NASA again delays Artemis I Moon mission launch due to tropical storm

NASA was monitoring Nicole and has decided to re-target a launch for the Artemis I mission for November 16

Topics
NASA | moon mission | NASA moon mission

IANS  |  Washington 

Photo by Laurenz Heymann on Unsplash

NASA has once again delayed its Artemis I Moon mission launch owing to a tropical storm next week.

This mission was scheduled to finally launch on November 14 but tropical storm Nicole approaching the Florida coast has forced the US space agency to push back the launch attempt.

"Adjusting the target launch date will allow the workforce to tend to the needs of their families and homes, and provide sufficient logistical time to get back into launch status following the storm," NASA said in a statement.

NASA was monitoring Nicole and has decided to re-target a launch for the Artemis I mission for November 16, pending safe conditions for employees to return to work, as well as inspections after the storm has passed.

Based on expected weather conditions and options to roll back ahead of the storm, the space agency determined the safest option for the launch hardware was to keep the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft secured at the pad.

Artemis I is the first integrated flight test of NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, an uncrewed Orion spacecraft, and the ground systems at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida that will pave the way for a crewed test flight and future human lunar exploration as part of Artemis.

In September, the US space agency called off the Artemis I launch, owing to Tropical Storm Ian threat.

On September 3, NASA attempted to launch Artemis I but called it off after detecting a liquid hydrogen leak.

--IANS

na/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on NASA

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 13:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.