Police use water cannon on Imran Khan's supporters outside his residence

Police on Tuesday fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse supporters of Pakistan's ousted prime minister who gathered outside his residence here to prevent his arrest in the Toshakhana case.

TV footage showed police slowly approaching the Zaman Park residence of Khan behind an armoured vehicle that was dispersing his supporters with a water cannon.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)