Police use water cannon on Imran Khan's supporters outside his residence
India offers Taliban 'crash course' in economics, leadership, culture
President Lula meets with indigenous in Brazil's Amazon, pledges lands
US must treat India's G20 presidency as wake-up for its secure future
UK commits to supporting UNSC reforms, India's permanent membership
Putin may visit India for G20 summit, though no decision made yet: Kremlin
World was slow to send aid to Syria after earthquake, says United Nations
Centre likely to discourage foreign trade settlement in Chinese yuan
Cold, hard facts should guide climate policy, says United Nation's chief
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hikes country's defence spending on US tour
Business Standard

Police use water cannon on Imran Khan's supporters outside his residence

Police fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse supporters of Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan who gathered outside his residence here to prevent his arrest in the Toshakhana case

Topics
Imran Khan | Pakistan

Press Trust of India  |  Lahore 

Imran Khan
Imran Khan

Police on Tuesday fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse supporters of Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan who gathered outside his residence here to prevent his arrest in the Toshakhana case.

TV footage showed police slowly approaching the Zaman Park residence of Khan behind an armoured vehicle that was dispersing his supporters with a water cannon.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 18:35 IST

