Politics is war, truth is first casualty, says Musk as he attacks Democrats

on Tuesday said that politics is war and truth is first casualty, as he attacked Democrats and supported Republicans during the US mid-term election.

"While it's true that I've been under unfair and misleading attack for some time by leading Democrats, my motivation here is for centrist governance, which matches the interests of most Americans," he tweeted.

Musk responded to Pranay Pathole who said Elon has always been a Democratic supporter but "the hate he has been receiving by the Democratic senators is awful".

"Politics is war and truth is the first casualty," said the Tesla CEO.

He further said that is the most interesting place on the Internet.

" is the worst! But also the best," Musk further commented.

Musk on Monday said that Americans should vote for Republicans in the midterm election.

He told independent-minded voters that shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties.

"Therefore, I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic," the CEO posted to his nearly 115 million followers.

"Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who actually decide who's in charge," Musk added.

Musk had long been advocating free speech on the platform, creating apprehensions for many as they fear the site will be left without regulations.

