JUST IN
Politics is war, truth is first casualty, says Musk as he attacks Democrats
Voters in five American states decide whether to legalise marijuana
COP27: Polluters must pay for climate change, poor nations tell rich
Kerala Tourism bags Responsible Tourism Global award in London travel mart
Macron to pressure France's most climate-damaging industries to reduce GHGs
Central African Republic seeks Indian investors to mine gold, uranium
Venezuela, Colombia resume flights after 2-year hiatus due to Covid
World leaders push for climate action, fossil fuel tax at UN talks
European Parliament to vote policy to ensure shift to renewable energies
1.2 million people in Venezuela cut from essential supplies after floods
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Food bills zoom as UK grocery inflation soars to record 14.7%: Report
UN ramps up humanitarian appeal for life-saving assistance to Sri Lankans
Business Standard

Politics is war, truth is first casualty, says Musk as he attacks Democrats

Elon Musk on Tuesday said that politics is war and truth is first casualty, as he attacked Democrats and supported Republicans during the US mid-term election

Topics
Elon Musk | Twitter | US Elections

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Elon Musk
Elon Musk (Photo: Bloomberg)

Elon Musk on Tuesday said that politics is war and truth is first casualty, as he attacked Democrats and supported Republicans during the US mid-term election.

"While it's true that I've been under unfair and misleading attack for some time by leading Democrats, my motivation here is for centrist governance, which matches the interests of most Americans," he tweeted.

Musk responded to Pranay Pathole who said Elon has always been a Democratic supporter but "the hate he has been receiving by the Democratic senators is awful".

"Politics is war and truth is the first casualty," said the Tesla CEO.

He further said that Twitter is the most interesting place on the Internet.

"Twitter is the worst! But also the best," Musk further commented.

Musk on Monday said that Americans should vote for Republicans in the midterm election.

He told independent-minded voters that shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties.

"Therefore, I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic," the Twitter CEO posted to his nearly 115 million followers.

"Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who actually decide who's in charge," Musk added.

Musk had long been advocating free speech on the platform, creating apprehensions for many as they fear the site will be left without regulations.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Elon Musk

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 23:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.