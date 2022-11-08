JUST IN
Kerala Tourism bags Responsible Tourism Global award in London travel mart

The Kerala Tourism has bagged the prestigious Responsible Tourism Global award at the World Travel Mart held in London

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

A houseboat in Kavvayi Backwaters, Nileshwaram, Kasaragod, Kerala | Photo: Wikimedia Commons
The Kerala Tourism has bagged the prestigious Responsible Tourism Global award at the World Travel Mart held in London.

State Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas received the award on behalf of the department at London and said it was an encouragement for the Kerala tourism sector.

The award was given for the STREET project implemented by the Responsible Tourism Mission under the Kerala Government.

"I would like to share with you with utmost pride that the state Responsible Tourism and the Tourism Department has won the award for the water STREET project. Street is the acronym for Sustainable, Tangible, Responsible, Experiential, Ethnic, Tourism hubs and this was implemented from March 31, this year," Riyas said in a video message on Tuesday.

The 'street' initiative is a water protection and conservation project in Tourism sector implemented with public participation.

The minister said the Jury made special remarks about the water street project implemented at Maravanthuruthu in Kottayam district.

The project aims to deepen the canals and various waterbodies and clean them for the purpose of tourism activities, the tourism department said.

As part of it, eco-friendly coir cloth is draped over the banks of waterbodies. The 'Coir Bhoovastra', as it is called, is a natural earth cover made from coconut fiber and will stop erosion during monsoon season.

Similarly, Kayaking was introduced at many places, a tourism department source told PTI.

Tourism Director P B Nooh, Responsible Tourism Mission coordinator K Rupesh Kumar accompanied the minister during the event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 21:32 IST

