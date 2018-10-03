Pompeo to meet Kim Jong Un in North Korea during four-nation trip

US Secretary of State would travel to next week to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, his spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Pompeo, on a four-nation Asian trip from October 6 to 8 would also travel to Japan, South and

"In Tokyo, October 6-7, the Secretary will meet with Prime Minister Abe and Foreign Minister Taro Kono. In Pyongyang, October 7, the Secretary will meet with Chairman Kim Jong Un," State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at a news conference.

"In Seoul, October 7-8, the Secretary will meet with President Moon Jae-in, and Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha," said adding that in Beijing, October 8, he will meet with his Chinese counterparts to discuss bilateral, regional, and global issues.

"Throughout the secretary's trip he will reiterate the administration's continued focus on the final, fully verifiable, denuclearisation of North and longstanding commitment to our alliances and partnerships in the region," Nauert said.