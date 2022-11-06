JUST IN
Business Standard

Precision Air plane crashes into lake Victoria in Tanzania: Reports

Topics
Tanzania

AP  |  Nairobi 

crash
Representative Image

Tanzanian media are reporting that a Precision Air plane has crashed into Lake Victoria on approach to Bukoba Airport.

It is not immediately clear how many people were on board or whether anyone died in Sunday's crash.

The news reports show photos of the plane mostly submerged in the lake and say rescue work has begun.

Precision Air is a Tanzanian company.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, November 06 2022. 16:42 IST

