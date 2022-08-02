Prez Xi confident of securing 3rd term, lays foundations for China's future

Chinese President has started to lay the foundations for the country for the "next five years or even longer periods of time," which indicates that he is certain he will secure a third term in office at the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

President Xi gave an "important" speech during a seminar titled "Learning the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping's important speech and welcoming the 20th National Congress of the CPC" on July 26 and July 27.

He underlined setting off on a new journey towards a "modern and socialist" country in an all-round way and said that doing a good job in the development of these five years is crucial to realizing the goal of the second century of struggle.

"We must firmly grasp the problem of unbalanced and insufficient development, focus on making up for shortcomings, strengths and weaknesses, consolidate the bottom line, promote advantages, and study and propose new ideas and new measures to solve the problem," Xi said as quoted by The Hong Kong Post.

He said that they will lay out goals, tasks, and major policies for developing the cause of the Party and the country in the next five years or even longer periods to come at the Congress.

These goals are crucial for the further development of the Party and the country's cause, the future of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and the realization of national rejuvenation, he added.

"At present, profound changes unseen in a century are evolving rapidly across the world, exhibiting more distinctive features of our world, our times, and the historic change we are facing."

The Chinese President asked the party to be prepared for worst-case scenarios and be mindful of potential dangers.

"The Central Committee has kept in mind the overall picture for national rejuvenation and major changes in the world unseen in a century, united and led the whole Party, the armed forces and the people of all ethnic groups in effectively coping with the grave and complex situation and a series of risks and challenges, and pushed forward socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era in an energetic manner," he said.

It also sums up the achievements in the last 5 years that have been "extremely unusual and extraordinary". The outstanding achievements are reflected in poverty alleviation, ecological civilization construction, safeguarding national security, advancing national defence and military modernization, maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and conducting diplomacy with Chinese characteristics.

Since Xi's ascent to power, analyst Jianli Yang argued that Xi has made relentless efforts to assert the CCP's dominance and coerce members to reaffirm their commitment to the party's ideology and " Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era."

"He (Xi) has spent years building an 'imperial' presidency and cult of personality, through his 'anti-corruption' campaigns through which potential rivals were purged or deterred. Party members have been asked to pledge personal loyalty to Xi, reminiscent of Mao's Cultural Revolution," the analyst added.

