Prominent Hong Kong activist urges Starbucks to cancel local franchise

Prominent Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong joined calls for to cancel its franchise with one of the city’s biggest restaurant companies after a member of the founder’s family likened anti-Beijing protests to riots and voiced support for local authorities.

In a tweet early on Friday, Wong asked for the franchise of Maxim’s Caterers, which runs the outlets in the city, to be terminated “immediately.”



Wong, who first rose to prominence during the 2014 Hong Kong protests, included a link to a petition calling for Maxim’s to lose its licence. It has garnered more than 12,000 signatures.