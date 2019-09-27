JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Apple may allow theatrical releases for some films before movie streaming

Murder suspect who sparked Hong Kong protests could soon walk free
Business Standard

Prominent Hong Kong activist urges Starbucks to cancel local franchise

In a tweet early on Friday, Wong asked for the franchise of Maxim's Caterers, which runs the Starbucks outlets in the city, to be terminated "immediately"

Bloomberg 

starbucks, coffee
Photo: Shutterstock

Prominent Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong joined calls for Starbucks to cancel its franchise with one of the city’s biggest restaurant companies after a member of the founder’s family likened anti-Beijing protests to riots and voiced support for local authorities.

In a tweet early on Friday, Wong asked for the franchise of Maxim’s Caterers, which runs the Starbucks outlets in the city, to be terminated “immediately.”

Wong, who first rose to international prominence during the 2014 Hong Kong protests, included a link to a petition calling for Maxim’s to lose its Starbucks licence. It has garnered more than 12,000 signatures.
First Published: Fri, September 27 2019. 23:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU