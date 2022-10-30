JUST IN
Food security, Palestine to top agenda of Arab League Summit in Algeria
Russia suspends UN-brokered Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim
Donald Trump loses ground, Biden closes gap ahead of Nov midterms
Rishi Sunak will be a fantastic prime minister: UK foreign secretary
Britain delays calling Northern Ireland election amid Brexit impasse
China reaffirms support for Putin after Xi's 3rd term victory at Congress
Iran's elite technical university emerges as hub of anti-govt protests
World faces most dangerous decade since World War II: Vladimir Putin
EU revisits Western Balkans to win friends, seek more influence
India to host two-day UNSC's counter-terrorism meet starting today
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
Food security, Palestine to top agenda of Arab League Summit in Algeria
Business Standard

Protestor heckles Barack Obama at Michigan rally ahead of mid-term polls

Ahead of mid-term elections, former US President Barack Obama was heckled by a protestor during his Michigan rally on Saturday while he was campaigning for Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Topics
Barak Obama | USA

ANI  US 

“My advice to President Trump is, if you want at this late stage in the game to be remembered as somebody who put country first, it’s time for you to do the same thing,” Obama said

Ahead of mid-term elections, former US President Barack Obama was heckled by a protestor during his Michigan rally on Saturday while he was campaigning for Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer as he continues to remain the most popular person in the Democratic Party even six years after he left the White House.

Fox News reported citing sources that the protestor, a male, shouted out during a pause in the former president's speech, however, his statement could not be understood due to commotion during the rally.

Responding to the agitator, Obama said, "Sir, this is what I'm saying," Obama said to the heckler, exasperated. "We've got a process that we set up in our democracy. Right now, I'm talking. You'll have a chance to talk sometime later. You wouldn't do that in a workplace."

The masses reacted with haste to the protestor's statement.

Even after six years of leaving the White House and his position as US President, Obama is the favorite of Democrats due to the political magic that he creates while engaging with the masses.

This time, he is particularly trying to campaign for the party ahead of mid-term elections and is headlining rallies in five states.

Obama kicked off the rally in the state of Georgia, where Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, is running for a full six-year term in the Senate. He will further head to the purple state of Nevada on Tuesday, and to the crucial northeastern battleground of Pennsylvania on November 5, Fox News reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Barak Obama

First Published: Sun, October 30 2022. 09:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.