Protests keep up against Israeli PM Netanyahu as new election looms

-
ALSO READ
Thousands of Israelis gather in Jerusalem for weekly anti-Netanyahu rallies
Thousands of Israelis protest against PM Netanyahu despite wintry weather
Netanyahu, rivals agree to stick together, prevent new election in Israel
Israelis press ahead with weekly anti-Netanyahu protest, demand resignation
Thousands protest in Jerusalem against Netanyahu over Covid-19, corruption
-
Hundreds of Israelis protested against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling on the long-serving leader to resign just days after the country was plunged into a new national election.
The protesters have been gathering outside on Saturday Netanyahu's Jerusalem residence for months, slamming him for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and saying he cannot lead the country while under indictment for fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three separate corruption cases. Netanyahu denies wrongdoing.
Protesters held signs urging Netanyahu to Go, and declaring We won't stop protesting until you get out of our lives. While turnout was lower than previous demonstrations amid colder weather, the protesters have a new impetus because Israel appears headed toward its fourth election in two years in March, in which Netanyahu faces new challenges from defectors from his conservative Likud Party.
The election will likely be another referendum on Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving leader and also one of its most polarizing. It will come just after Netanyahu's trial enters its evidentiary stage, which will likely lodge the corruption charges against him firmly in the public discourse during what is expected to be a bitter, divisive campaign.
Saturday's protest came a day before Israel heads into its third national coronavirus lockdown, with much of the economy again shutting down amid surging infection numbers. Critics say Netanyahu and his so-called emergency government set up in the spring specifically to deal with the virus bungled their response, bringing the country to another costly lockdown.
Netanyahu points to the country's current vaccination campaign, which has among the world's highest per capita inoculation numbers, as the country's way out of the worldwide health crisis.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU