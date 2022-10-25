Proud moment that UK will have Indian-origin PM, says Mehbooba Mufti

-
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said it was a proud moment that Indian-origin Rishi Sunak was elected as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said while India rightly celebrates Sunak's elevation, it should also serve as a reminder that the Britain has accepted an ethnic minority member as its premier but we are still shackled by divisive and discriminatory laws like NRC and CAA."
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, who has a British mother, did not comment on the development but retweeted a tweet by George Osborne, the former chancellor of the Exchequer in the UK.
"Rishi Sunak will be Prime Minister by the end of the day. Some think, like me, he's a solution to our problems; others think he's part of the problem. But whatever your politics, let's all celebrate the first British Asian becoming PM and be proud of our country where this can happen," Osborne said.
First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 00:01 IST
