PTI protests outside Nawaz Sharif's residence continue on third weekend

Supporters of Tehreek-i-Insaf continued their protest outside the residence of Muslim League's(PML-N) supremo, Nawaz Sharif, for the third weekend in a row on Sunday, protesting against the ouster of Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of through a no-confidence vote.

An agitated mob of protesters consisting of both women and children gathered outside Avenfield flats in London, the residence of Nawaz Sharif for the third weekend, shouting slogans, reported the Dawn newspaper.

Videos have emerged on social media which show the group of PTI supporters chanting slogans against the chairman Nawaz Sharif.

A protester in the Hyde Park of London was also seen thrashing a placard which constituted images of PTI dissidents, and members of the PML-N, including those of Aleem Khan, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Jahangir Tareen, and Rana Sanaullah, reported the Dawn newspaper.

Earlier, PTI workers also held flags of Pakistan, during the demonstrations, accompanied by shouting slogans against the ouster of the ex-Prime and PTI chairman . Meanwhile, also reached outside Nawaz Sharif's residence to show solidarity with their leader.

Following the ouster of Imran Khan, on April 10, through a no-confidence vote, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) took out protests in several cities of Pakistan chanting slogans in the former Prime Minister's favour.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)