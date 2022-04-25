Slovenian foreign minister arrives in India to attend Raisina Dialogue

-
Slovenian Foreign Minister Anze Logar on Monday arrived in India to take part in the Raisina Dialogue.
Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that Logar's visit to India is a renewed opportunity to further deepen collaboration between both countries.
"Welcome to India, Foreign Minister of Slovenia Anze Logar. Our partnership with Slovenia encompasses sectors like infrastructure and emerging technologies. The visit is a renewed opportunity to further deepen our collaboration," MEA tweeted.
Slovenian Foreign Minister will meet with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
"During his official visit to India, Minister @AnzeLog will meet with Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam @DrSJaishankar and participate in the international conference @raisinadialogue. He will also attend a cultural event to mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations," Foreign Affairs of Slovenia tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the seventh edition of the Raisina dialogue on April 25, said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi during the MEA weekly briefing on Thursday.
The Raisina Dialogue 2022, based on the theme "Terranova- Impassioned, Impatient, Imperilled", will be modelled along six thematic pillars --Rethinking Democracy: trade, technology and ideology; End of Multilateralism: a networked global order; Water Caucuses: turbulent tides in the Indo-Pacific; Communities Inc: first responders to health, development, and planet; Achieving Green Transitions: common imperative, diverging realities; Samson vs Goliath: the persistent and relentless technology wars.
The Raisina Dialogue, which started in 2016, is India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community. The conference is organized by MEA in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).
