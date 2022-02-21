Putin and Biden could meet or talk but no firm plans yet: Kremlin

The said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden could set up a call or meeting any time but there were no concrete plans yet for a summit.

Tensions were growing over Ukraine, spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, but diplomatic contacts were active. He said Putin would imminently address a special session of Russia's security council.

Peskov was speaking after French President Emmanuel Macron said Putin and Biden had agreed in principle to a summit over the crisis.

The and its allies have been warning for days that could invade at any time, which Moscow denies.

Peskov said U.S. media reports that had drawn up a list of Ukrainians to capture or kill after an invasion were an "absolute lie".

He described as "highly unusual" a U.S. embassy warning to Americans in that they should prepare plans to leave the country if necessary.

The security alert on Sunday cited media sources as saying there had been threats of attacks against shopping centres, railway and metro stations and other public places, including in Moscow, St Petersburg and areas near the Russia- border.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)