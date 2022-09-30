JUST IN
Imran Khan's 'detestable face' revealed: Pakistan PM Sharif on audio leak
European Union urges Israel, Palestine to defuse West Bank tension
Ex Pak PM Imran Khan apologises before Judge Zeba Chaudhry's court
S Korean President's approval rating sinks after hot mic incident
China ramps up housing support; analysts say not enough for market
UNHRC: Dutch group raise Uyghur issue, blames China for Xinjiang genocide
Finland government announces ban on entry of Russian tourists in country
Israeli elections panel bars Arab party from running in upcoming polls
A great deal of world's history will be written in Indo-Pacific: Biden
Turkish President Erdogan asks Putin to resolve Ukraine crisis via talks
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
EU adopt windfall levy to manage energy crisis, no deal on price cap
Business Standard

Putin declares annexation of 4 Ukrainian regions in Kremlin ceremony

The ceremony comes three days after the completion of Kremlin-orchestrated referendums on joining Russia that were dismissed by Kyiv and the West as a bare-faced land grab, held at gunpoint and based

Topics
Vladimir Putin | Russia Ukraine Conflict | Ukraine civil war

AP  |  Moscow 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday announced the annexation of four Ukrainian regions in a Kremlin ceremony, defying international law. "This is the will of millions of people," Putin said. The annexation ceremony in the Kremlin's opulent white-and-gold St.

George's Hall featured Putin and the heads of the four regions of Ukraine signing treaties for them to join Russia, in a sharp escalation of the seven-month conflict. The ceremony comes three days after the completion of Kremlin-orchestrated referendums on joining Russia that were dismissed by Kyiv and the West as a bare-faced land grab, held at gunpoint and based on lies.

The separatist Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine have been backed by Moscow since declaring independence in 2014, weeks after the annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula. The southern Kherson region and part of the neighboring Zaporizhzhia were captured by Russia soon after Putin sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Both houses of the Kremlin-controlled Russian parliament will meet next week to rubber-stamp the treaties for the regions to join Russia, sending them to Putin for his approval.

Putin and his lieutenants have bluntly warned Ukraine against pressing an offensive to reclaim the regions, saying Russia would view it as an act of aggression against its sovereign territory and wouldn't hesitate to use all means available in retaliation, a reference to Russia's nuclear arsenal.

The Kremlin-organized votes in Ukraine and the nuclear warning are an attempt by Putin to avoid more defeats in Ukraine that could threaten his 22-year rule.

Russia controls most of the Luhansk and Kherson regions, about 60% of the Donetsk region and a large chunk of the Zaporizhzhia region where it took control of Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

Asked about Russia's plans, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that at the very least Moscow aims to liberate the entire Donetsk region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Vladimir Putin

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 18:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.