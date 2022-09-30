Ex Pak PM Imran Khan apologises before Judge Zeba Chaudhry's court

Pakistan's ousted prime minister on Friday appeared before a sessions court here to personally apologise to Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, the female judge he had allegedly threatened at a public rally.

During a rally in Islamabad on August 20, Khan had threatened to file cases against top police officials, election commission and political opponents over the treatment meted out to his aide Shahbaz Gill, who was arrested on charges of sedition.

He had also taken exception to Judge Chaudhry, who had approved Gill's two-day physical remand at the request of the Capital Territory Police, and said she should "prepare herself as action would be taken against her''.

Hours after the speech, Khan, 69, was booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act for threatening police, judiciary and other state institutions at his rally.

Khan and his lawyers appeared in Judge Chaudhry's court.

