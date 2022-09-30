JUST IN
S Korean President's approval rating sinks after hot mic incident
China ramps up housing support; analysts say not enough for market
UNHRC: Dutch group raise Uyghur issue, blames China for Xinjiang genocide
Finland government announces ban on entry of Russian tourists in country
Israeli elections panel bars Arab party from running in upcoming polls
A great deal of world's history will be written in Indo-Pacific: Biden
Turkish President Erdogan asks Putin to resolve Ukraine crisis via talks
Russian President Putin recognises independence for 2 more Ukraine regions
US State Secy Blinken accuses Russia of 'land grab' referendums in Ukraine
UK PM Liz Truss defends decisive action of mini-budget amid market turmoil
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
Belgium's inflation rate escalates to 47-year high at 11.27% in Sept
Business Standard

Ex Pak PM Imran Khan apologises before Judge Zeba Chaudhry's court

Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan appeared before a sessions court to personally apologise to Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, the female judge he had allegedly threatened at a public rally

Topics
Pakistan  | Imran Khan | Politics

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Imran Khan
Pakistan's Former Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo: Reuters)

Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan on Friday appeared before a sessions court here to personally apologise to Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, the female judge he had allegedly threatened at a public rally.

During a rally in Islamabad on August 20, Khan had threatened to file cases against top police officials, election commission and political opponents over the treatment meted out to his aide Shahbaz Gill, who was arrested on charges of sedition.

He had also taken exception to Judge Chaudhry, who had approved Gill's two-day physical remand at the request of the Capital Territory Police, and said she should "prepare herself as action would be taken against her''.

Hours after the speech, Khan, 69, was booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act for threatening police, judiciary and other state institutions at his rally.

Khan and his lawyers appeared in Judge Chaudhry's court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Pakistan

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 15:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.