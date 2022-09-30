Ex Pak PM Imran Khan apologises before Judge Zeba Chaudhry's court

-
ALSO READ
HC constitutes 5-judge bench to proceed against Imran Khan in contempt case
PTI calls supporters to protest amid possibility of Imran Khan's arrest
Pakistan court to indict former PM Imran Khan in contempt case today
Pakistan media watchdog imposes ban on ex-PM Imran Khan's live speeches
Pak PM Imran Khan calls cabinet ministers' meeting on Saturday night
-
Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan on Friday appeared before a sessions court here to personally apologise to Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, the female judge he had allegedly threatened at a public rally.
During a rally in Islamabad on August 20, Khan had threatened to file cases against top police officials, election commission and political opponents over the treatment meted out to his aide Shahbaz Gill, who was arrested on charges of sedition.
He had also taken exception to Judge Chaudhry, who had approved Gill's two-day physical remand at the request of the Capital Territory Police, and said she should "prepare herself as action would be taken against her''.
Hours after the speech, Khan, 69, was booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act for threatening police, judiciary and other state institutions at his rally.
Khan and his lawyers appeared in Judge Chaudhry's court.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 15:07 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU