Putin demands higher survivability of Russian nuke control systems

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered boosting the survivability of the country's nuclear forces control systems

IANS  |  Moscow 

Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks at a meeting. Photo: Reuters
Russia's President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered boosting the survivability of the country's nuclear forces control systems.

In a meeting with leaders of the defence ministry, federal agencies and defence industry companies in Sochi, Putin emphasized the importance of the survivability of these systems and their ability to continue operating in a combat environment, even in the event of a nuclear strike, the Xinhua news agency reported.

"The creation of an absolutely secure facility for controlling strategic nuclear forces, among others, is nearing completion. It will have a very high safety margin," he said.

Putin said it is important that all equipment, hardware and communication systems of the nuclear forces control systems are regularly upgraded yet remain "as simple and reliable as a Kalashnikov rifle."

He also ordered the constant checking of the efficiency of the main components of the nuclear forces control systems during drills, as well as the development of new and advanced ones.

First Published: Thu, November 12 2020. 08:00 IST

