Putin denies rumours Russia was going to declare martial law

President on Saturday denied rumours that was going to declare a state of emergency or due to the ongoing military operation in and Western sanctions against Moscow.

" is declared in a country... in case of a foreign aggression, including in particular places where hostilities take place. We don't have a case like this, and I hope we won't," Putin said in a televised meeting with Russian female military service members, RT reported.

Russian law also allows declaring various forms of special state or a state of emergency due to serious domestic threats or disasters, Putin added. That is not the case now either, he said.

"We don't plan to impose any special state on the territory of the Russian Federation," the president assured. "There is no need for it today."

A senior Ukrainian official earlier this week claimed its foreign intelligence service had learned that Putin might "preventively" declare in on Friday.

Presidential aide Mikhail Podolyak claimed without evidence that would ban all protests, cut any contacts with other nations, and impose other restrictions.

--IANS

san/skp/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)