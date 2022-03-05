Putin warns 3rd parties against creating Ukraine no-fly zone

-
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday that Moscow would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the armed conflict.
Speaking at a meeting with female pilots on Saturday, Putin said Russia would view any move in this direction as an intervention that "will pose a threat to our service members.
That very second, we will view them as participants of the military conflict, and it would not matter what members they are, the Russian president said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pushed NATO to impose a no-fly zone over his country, warning that all the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you as Russian forces were battering strategic locations in Ukraine.
NATO has said a no-fly zone, which would bar all unauthorised aircraft from flying over Ukraine, could provoke widespread war in Europe with nuclear-armed Russia.
