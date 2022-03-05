Ukraine conflict: Russia 'too big' to isolate, says Kremlin

-
Western sanctions do not mean that Russia will truly be isolated, as the world, and Russia itself, are "too big" for that, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Saturday.
Peskov said that the "rejection of relations" following its offensive in Ukraine, and the introduction of restrictions by Europe, the US, Canada, Japan and others "do not mean the isolation of Russia", RT reported.
Russia's military attack on Ukraine, launched on February 24, prompted the US, the EU, the UK and many other nations to introduce harsh sanctions targeting various sectors of the Russian economy.
"The world is too big for Europe and America to isolate any country, especially one as big as Russia. And in the world, as you know, there are many more countries that have a much more balanced, and sometimes more reasonable, attitude towards the dynamics of the development of international relations," Peskov said.
Expressing hope that Moscow's Western partners would change their "overly emotional" position, Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman pledged that Russia would make an "appropriate" response to the "economic banditry".
--IANS
san/arm
